Notes enhancements
Hi there, team. Is there any chance Notes are getting more dev love in near future? I have been using the feature for a while, but I can't help wanting more after trying other apps at work and finding some of the features very useful. Here are a few ways notes can be made more functional in my view.
- Slash commands akin to how they appear in note-taking apps like Logseq, Affine, Scrintal, etc, with a few additional options like inserting to-do check boxes, line dividers, etc. on top of the existing formatting options.
- Simple tables.
- Bi-directional linking of notes.
I feel like just these three can elevate Notes to a whole new level - arguably, even make them a viable alternative to other dedicated note-taking apps. Just like email and calendar integrations made other mail and calendar apps unnecessary.
Pesala Ambassador
@alvk said in Notes enhancements:
Simple tables.
Already possible:
Heading 1
- Bold
- Italics
Strikeout
- <u>Underlining</u> works in notes, but not in the forum.
- Highlighting works in notes, but not in the forum.
- Disabled Checkbox
- Enabled Checkbox
- &mdash
- &check
- °
Tables (Heading 2)
Column One Column Two Column Three Column Four Left Aligned Centred Markdown Help Right Aligned Bold strikeout Bold Italic 12345.67
Heading 3
Code markup prevents **other markup tags** from being parsed
Quoted text is indented and highlighted with a grey sidebar. Use a > to indent a quote. Other markdown is parsed.
123abc123abc 123abc
- Item 1
- Item 2
- Item 3
@Pesala said in Notes enhancements:
Thank you for the reply. How did you get the checkboxes?
If all of these are supported, it would be nice to just get a slash command for easy input. I am familiar with markdown, but was never passionate enough to memorize it.
Pesala Ambassador
@alvk Quote my post to see the syntax.
yojimbo274064400
@alvk said in Notes enhancements:
- Slash commands akin to how they appear in note-taking apps like Logseq, Affine, Scrintal, etc, with a few additional options like inserting to-do check boxes, line dividers, etc. on top of the existing formatting options.
Consider making a feature request here Desktop Feature Requests | Vivaldi Forum
FWIW:
- How portable would a note containing slash commands be?
- Would slash commands impede readability of raw note, For example, Markdown is readable when not typeset:
| | **Column 1** | **Column 2** | **Column 3** | **Column 4** | |-----------|--------------|--------------|--------------|--------------| | **Row 1** | | | | | | **Row 2** | | | | | | **Row 3** | | | | | | **Row 4** | | | | |
3. Bi-directional linking of notes.
Consider voting for existing feature request: Notes: allow to link one note from another note | Vivaldi Forum
FYI, manual link to note, see Back & Forward links in Notes | Vivaldi Forum
