Hi there, team. Is there any chance Notes are getting more dev love in near future? I have been using the feature for a while, but I can't help wanting more after trying other apps at work and finding some of the features very useful. Here are a few ways notes can be made more functional in my view.

Slash commands akin to how they appear in note-taking apps like Logseq, Affine, Scrintal, etc, with a few additional options like inserting to-do check boxes, line dividers, etc. on top of the existing formatting options. Simple tables. Bi-directional linking of notes.

I feel like just these three can elevate Notes to a whole new level - arguably, even make them a viable alternative to other dedicated note-taking apps. Just like email and calendar integrations made other mail and calendar apps unnecessary.