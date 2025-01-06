Every time I open a link to a new tab, Vivaldi automatically switches to the new tab. I'm use to having the new tabs open while staying on my current tab. This is very useful when I am opening multiple pages to the right for later viewing. Hope I'm not being too picky, I am just used to this being the norm with every browser I've normally used. Vivaldi is so new to me.

I can't find an option that lets me stay on my current tab as the default setting. Thanks.