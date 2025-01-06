Stop it from automatically switching to new tabs
gamesturbator
Every time I open a link to a new tab, Vivaldi automatically switches to the new tab. I'm use to having the new tabs open while staying on my current tab. This is very useful when I am opening multiple pages to the right for later viewing. Hope I'm not being too picky, I am just used to this being the norm with every browser I've normally used. Vivaldi is so new to me.
I can't find an option that lets me stay on my current tab as the default setting. Thanks.
@gamesturbator For "opening tabs from a link", you want them to open in the "background", see
Settings/Tabs - New Tab Position - "New tab from link opens in background".
Alternatively, you could simply open the link using "Middle Click" instead of "Left Click".
Pesala Ambassador
@gamesturbator One can also use Ctrl+Click on the link. I use a mouse gesture.
GestureDown = Open Link in Background Tab (Over a Link)
gamesturbator
@TbGbe That works a gem. I just didn't understand what it meant. Way better than Firefox, Edge and Chrome. I've tried so many including this one last year. So glad I'm finally seeing the light!