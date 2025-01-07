Unsolved Vivaldi Window Snapping to Corner of Display
-
I am running Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 on Windows 11 24H2. I typically keep the app maximized on my display. Often after an idle period, with or without my PC sleeping, I'll come back and find my Vivaldi window snapped to the top left quarter of my display, and any other running apps still in the mode in which I left them. This is as if I had resized the window using Win-Left then Win-Up. This is particularly annoying because restoring the maximized window requires restoring first to the left half of the monitor then to full screen. I just found and enabled the setting to Use Native Windows. Is there some other setting I should be using to prevent Vivaldi from resizing and tiling the window on its own?
Thanks,
Dan
-
I just realized this behavior was potentially related to an extension I had installed called Split Screen for Google Chrome. I disabled that extension and installed Tab Resize to get similar functionality. I do not know yet whether this resolved the issue, or if I need to remove both extensions.
Dan
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
- Edit the first post by clicking the menu icon:
-
@Pathduck Thanks for that. I will certainly mark it as resolved eventually, but am waiting a few days to be sure this does not occur again. I do think the extension was the issue -- possibly not fully compliant with Vivaldi.
Dan
-
I am still seeing this resizing behavior despite disabling both extensions I have related to splitting into separate windows. I therefore do not believe anything has been resolved, and I will leave this thread as an open question hoping for additional suggestions.
Dan