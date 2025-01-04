@Onehandesign

Use this extension:

https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/reader-view/ecabifbgmdmgdllomnfinbmaellmclnh

Setting:

Is it possible to open some websites directly in "Reader View" mode?

As of version 0.3.9, there is a new option to automatically switch pages to the "Reader View" mode if the user-specified criteria are met. To use this feature, you must press the "Allow Access" button to grant the extension access to all hostnames, which is necessary for the extension to monitor tabs. The list of rules can be a comma-separated list of hostnames or regular expression rules. Hostname matching is exact, so to redirect "www.google.com", you must specify "www.google.com" exactly, not just "google.com". Regular expression matching uses the entire URL for testing. Be sure to write regular expressions that distinguish keywords in the pathname and query sections. Even if automatic redirect is enabled, the extension still allows navigating to the original page once after entering the "Reader View" mode, which can be useful for opening links from the original page that are not included in the "Reader View."