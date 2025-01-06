Solved Is vivaldi Webmail "self-standing"?
If I have access to webmail, can I create a vivaldi email without needing to connect it to another email? Is it like creating an account on ProtonMail?
@ThePfromtheO Vivaldi's Webmail service uses Roundcube.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roundcube
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Webmail
It's just an email client.
Just like Outlook, Thunderbird and Vivaldi Mail.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Email_client
Only difference is webmail uses a web-based UI to access your mails.
The mail itself is on Vivaldi's mail server, which runs Dovecot, an email service.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dovecot_(software)
So, that make things clear as muddy water?
@ThePfromtheO You get access to webmail through your Vivaldi account, which requires an existing email address for signup.
@luetage So I need another email to create a webmail one? Can't I create one in Vivaldi webmail and get emails directly on it, without having to connect another email to it?
@ThePfromtheO As said, you only get access to webmail through your existing Vivaldi account. This Vivaldi account already has an email address attached to it, you used it when you first signed up. When you get access to webmail no additional email address is required.
@luetage Ok, so I asked because Proton emails don't support connecting with other mail providers without ProtonMail Bridge, which is a paid feature.
@ThePfromtheO Yeah, you will have to pay for that. Vivaldi webmail can’t be used with Proton Mail. I never tried the mail bridge either, I deleted my Proton account when I got aware of this circumstance.
@luetage Ok, so I need to use another email besides the one vivaldi webmail will give me...to understand?
@ThePfromtheO I think we have a misunderstanding. You are already using an email address for your Vivaldi account, this is your recovery email address. When you get access to webmail you don’t need to provide an additional email address, but you will of course receive a
vivaldi.netaddress, in your case
[email protected]. You cannot change this address, it is reserved for you.
@luetage Yes... This means that I don't need to give my recovery email address for that. For example, to get the emails sent to the @vivaldi.net address. I will simply get those emails in my Vivaldi browser built-in mail or in a "place"(a mail) created by Vivaldi.
@Pathduck Ok, this is what I wanted to know. As I said, I can't use my proton email because I have to pay.
@ThePfromtheO You can connect any Email Client to Vivald's mail service. Doesn't have to be a webmail client.
For instructions read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/setting-up-vivaldi-mail-in-a-mail-client/
@Pathduck said in Is vivaldi Webmail "self-standing"?:
You can connect any Email Client to Vivald's mail service.
Sorry for asking again, but does this mean that ProtonMail is also supported for free?
@ThePfromtheO Why are you mixing up Vivaldi's mail service and Protonmail. These are two completely unrelated things.
You can't connect Vivaldi's webmail to Protonmail.
It only connects to Vivaldi's mail service.
-
@Pathduck Because you said I can connect any Email Client to Vivald's mail service
@ThePfromtheO No, Proton mail doesn’t work with the inbuilt Vivaldi client. There isn’t really a reason to use Proton, it only encrypts emails sent from and to another Proton email account, in any other circumstance your emails are not being encrypted.
-
@ThePfromtheO said in Is vivaldi Webmail "self-standing"?:
Because you said I can connect any Email Client to Vivald's mail service
Yes, any email client - to Vivalid's mail service.
Not related to Protonmail at all.
Protonmail is a different mail service.
@ThePfromtheO, yes, you can add any mailservice, also Proton to the inbuild Mailclient for free, the Vivaldi Mail is a Webmail like others, independent from the browser, you can use it with any other, or with an other Mail Client, like eg.Thunderbird, if you don't want to add it to the Vivaldi Mail Client.
@Pathduck So, since ProtnMail doesn't use IMAP or POP3, I cannot connection to Vivaldi Webmail, right?