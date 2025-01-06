last edited by

@ThePfromtheO Vivaldi's Webmail service uses Roundcube.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roundcube

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Webmail

It's just an email client.

Just like Outlook, Thunderbird and Vivaldi Mail.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Email_client

Only difference is webmail uses a web-based UI to access your mails.

The mail itself is on Vivaldi's mail server, which runs Dovecot, an email service.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dovecot_(software)

So, that make things clear as muddy water?