Filter I don't care about cookies
Hello! I have a problem with that filter because is activated but is not fetched. What can I do? Thank you!
@Hotzu
it's just my guess, but they may have an expired certificate. If so, you have to wait until it's renewed.
@far4 I understand. Thanks.
@Hotzu
the site still has an expired certificate. But the list itself was last updated on 11/2023.
If you need it, it can be downloaded to your device, smart or comp, and loaded into your browser locally. Android/Vivaldi allows you to use the http protocol when downloading locally. To do this, you need to create a simple http server, for example with MiXplorer.
Alternatively, you can manually upload this list to any resource that allows you to download the file via a direct link. For example, dropbox.
@far4 I think I waiting. Is too complicated for me.
@Hotzu said in Filter I don't care about cookies:
@far4 I think I waiting. Is too complicated for me.
Hi,
It's easier than it looks.
It looks like the certificate has been updated and the filter is working. Thank you all for your replies!