Start Profile from CLI
How to start Vivaldi using CLI as a specific Vivaldi profile?
Hello. I'd like to run Vivaldi using CLI, especially using PowerToys Workspaces utility (https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/powertoys/workspaces). Also, I have two profiles (for work and personal), and I want to be able to start Vivaldi using work profile, so all tabs , etc. open as usual.
@yyhome Examples of existing profiles (check "%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data" for profile names!)
"%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --profile-directory="Default"
"%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --profile-directory="Profile 2"
Check your's from
vivaldi://profile-internals
@Zalex108 Ah, ok, at vivaldi://profile-internals i can expand the entries and see the paths to get the profile name in file system.
I should dig more often in vivaldi://vivaldi-urls and learn