Translated by AI

Hello.

In short - is it possible to add options so that the tab group tab only shows the name given by the user, and possibly the notification counter, if any appear on the tab in this group?

Namely:

the ability to remove the "x" - closing button, from the tab group (but it could stay on the tabs)

the ability to remove the window showing the number of tabs in the group

the ability to remove the active tab icon that appears on the group tab

It would be extremely helpful to add the options:

changing the color of the tab group, each separately

the ability to manually set the size of each tab group separately

This would give the ability to set a very practical and clear view of tabs with groups, without any unnecessary information.

Something like: