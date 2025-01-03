Unsolved Profile Duplicated on Sync
-
Vivaldi default profile get corrupted (self duplicated), now sync backup is unrecoverable
Hello,
I got duplication of same default profile. After one duplicate suppression, I got (r-)ejected of remaining profile. I logged again.
But my sync key (or pass) is rejected.
I removed all profiles on machine. Creates a new, login, then, still sync pass still refused.
Tried to go into a VM with Vivaldi and same account. Sync got rejected when started Vivalvi and now sync key or pass is rejected too on this second machine.
I can only conclude for now that Vivaldi first corrupted itself. then corrupted all sync data, making sync unrecoverable.
I will restore from a manual backup 10 days ago. Clearly sync implementation is fragile, can easily broke and never recover.
What are my other options now?
--
ModEdit: Title
-
After more investigation, I found that in "Local State" JOSN file. I have in "profile"/"info_cache", 2 conflicted entry: "default" and "Default". Good recipe for data corruption.
Sadly, my backup also contains this state.
-
Finally, after restoring from a backup, backup restored itself.
On Windows VM, I was able to restore sync using a new export of the key. Original sync pass seems no longer valid.
-
@lboulard So now you can sync your older data or no? I don't understand...
-
@ThePfromtheO sorry not full clear for me too.
In more details, on main Vivaldi:
- Create a new profile (im LOCALAPPDATA/...), restoring from my backup.
- Notice that backup is now working again from this backup.
- Hae to restore workspace manually but everything else seems good.
On Vivaldi in VM:
- Same profile as before, no sync working, still refusing key or pass
- New export of key from main Vivaldi
- Import key to sync on VM Vivaldi
- Sync work again (old working key seems to have become incorrect)
Laurent.
-
@lboulard So...The working key is the one that is not working? Did you try to change it?
-
@lboulard Or, not depending on the key, you can't sync the data?
-
@lboulard Yes, the workspaces are not automatically synced. You can visualise them in another place. But first, let's try to solve your problem.
-
@ThePfromtheO current of state of sync pass/key
At corruption time:
- sync pass (main machine): not working
- sync key (main machine): not working
- sync pass (VM machine): not working
- sync key (VM machine): not working
After going back to backup in new profile of main machine:
- sync pass (main machine): not tested (sync restored by itself)
- sync key (main machine): not tested (sync restored by itself)
- sync pass (VM machine): not working
- sync key (VM machine): not working
Create a new backup of key on main machine:
- sync pass (VM machine): not working
- sync key (VM machine): working using NEW backup key from main machine
If I compare both key backup on disk, there no longer match.
I looks like key changed. No idea how it is possible.
Note that both main and VM machine with Vivaldi started a few months ago from same sync pass (not sync key).
Laurent.
-
note that I have been able to resolve issue from a backup. Now, I am curious how the sync key can change!!
-
@lboulard Do you mean the "Encryption Key"?
-
@ThePfromtheO The one from the right?
-
@ThePfromtheO yes
sync pass: Encryption Password
sync key: Encryption Key
-
-
ThePfromtheO
-
@ThePfromtheO As I see here, it says not if you can change the encryption key.
-
@lboulard Why don't you use the encryption password only?
-
@ThePfromtheO The encryption key is only an extra option if you forget your encryption password...
-
@ThePfromtheO Why don't you use the encryption password only?
Because encryption password is no longer accepted.
And (former) encryption key backup is no longer accepted.
I was lucky to be able to restore a working sync from backup. Then made again a new encryption key backup. Detect that encryption key changed (hu?). Then on another machine, restore sync using the new encryption key.
So now, I have a working encryption key backup. But a invalid encryption password.
My hypothesis is that profile duplication on main machine lead to a new encryption key. Of course, this got unnoticed on my side until I removed duplicate profile. Other machine (VM), vivaldi was unused for a few months, so did not notice that sync was broken here too.