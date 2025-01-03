Vivaldi default profile get corrupted (self duplicated), now sync backup is unrecoverable

Hello,

I got duplication of same default profile. After one duplicate suppression, I got (r-)ejected of remaining profile. I logged again.

But my sync key (or pass) is rejected.

I removed all profiles on machine. Creates a new, login, then, still sync pass still refused.

Tried to go into a VM with Vivaldi and same account. Sync got rejected when started Vivalvi and now sync key or pass is rejected too on this second machine.

I can only conclude for now that Vivaldi first corrupted itself. then corrupted all sync data, making sync unrecoverable.

I will restore from a manual backup 10 days ago. Clearly sync implementation is fragile, can easily broke and never recover.

What are my other options now?