Idea: Sending attachments through Nextcloud
voyager1sun
Vivaldi Mail is a great client, but it lacks a feature common in Gmail, Outlook, ProtonMail (and of course Nextcloud) web clients etc.: when you try to attach a large (>25Mb) file, they offer to store it in cloud storage and insert a link.
Even though Vivaldi isn't in the cloud storage business, it'd be great if Mail had a one-click integration with Nextcloud to offer this using your own instance.
@voyager1sun this is nice and apart from the usefulness it would also spark some interest in the self hosting community
Pesala Ambassador
@voyager1sun Not everyone is going to be using Nextcloud. I use Dropbox. I am sure that others use different cloud hosts.
There may also be Privacy and Security Issues with the use of user’s data, which could damage Vivaldi’s reputation as a secure browser that protects your privacy.
Vivaldi.net storage is insufficient for large files.
@WildEnte Yes, a feature like Opera Unite that allows users to link to data stored on their own PC is a much better solution, but it won’t work if your PC is switched off.
@Pesala for me the point is the self hosting aspect. It reminds me of Opera Unite.
voyager1sun
@Pesala I know, but Vivaldi being a privacy-focused product, I think Nextcloud would make the most sense as a privacy/autonomy focused product. (so I don't understand how Nextcloud would cause any security or privacy concerns - what you linked to is a usual privacy policy related to their website.) And with SaaS/properitary products like dropbox, proton or infomaniak come extra API agreements/costs
@Pesala said in Idea: Sending attachments through Nextcloud:
but it won’t work if your PC is switched off.
This was a problem with Opera Unite. But in 2025, those nextcloud instances usually run on some NAS. There's not too much need for a self hosted cloud on my local PC just for me, so if they exist, they are usually always on.
greybeard Ambassador
A good form to transfer large files is Sharrr (I use it in the web panel), with it you can transfer files up to 100GB, encrypted e2ee, zero knowledge, OpenSource, Swiss made, no account needed.
mossman Ambassador
Guys - surely the user-centric solution is to allow settings to specify what happens; i.e. attachment size limits, URL/username/whatever(*) required for sending (could be pre-filled for named providers but allow you to send via your own solution... seems like the obvious Vivaldi way of doing things
(*) since I don't use these things I don't know what exactly is required to send a file automatically, but I assume there are some simple address / user / pass type options.