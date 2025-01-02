@voyager1sun Not everyone is going to be using Nextcloud. I use Dropbox. I am sure that others use different cloud hosts.

There may also be Privacy and Security Issues with the use of user’s data, which could damage Vivaldi’s reputation as a secure browser that protects your privacy.

Vivaldi.net storage is insufficient for large files.

@WildEnte Yes, a feature like Opera Unite that allows users to link to data stored on their own PC is a much better solution, but it won’t work if your PC is switched off.