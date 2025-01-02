Constant dead birds on all kinds of sites.
-
pocketlama
Constant dead birds on all kinds of sites. Paypal, Venmo, Amazon, and on and on. Not all sites, but in a browsing session with 10 sites visited, at least 3 of them give dead birds.
Usually (>50%) if I shift/refresh a new tab appears and no dead bird. If that doesn't work sometimes a private window will work. Other times nothing works and I need to use a different browser altogether.
This has happened in the last 3 months after updates of Vivaldi and of Windows 11.
I want to stay with Vivaldi but this is unworkable
modedit: title. Please learn to use descriptive topic titles
-
No problem to use the page.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
CPU or GPU Overclocking?
Sometimes a GPU driver update from chip manufacturer website or reset of GPU optimisation in GPU settings panel helps.
Bad behaving extensions in Vivaldi?
Sometimes Antivirus or Internet Security app in Windows kills a tab's process.
Or process resources too low and Vivaldi's core closed process.