Constant dead birds on all kinds of sites. Paypal, Venmo, Amazon, and on and on. Not all sites, but in a browsing session with 10 sites visited, at least 3 of them give dead birds.

Usually (>50%) if I shift/refresh a new tab appears and no dead bird. If that doesn't work sometimes a private window will work. Other times nothing works and I need to use a different browser altogether.

This has happened in the last 3 months after updates of Vivaldi and of Windows 11.

I want to stay with Vivaldi but this is unworkable