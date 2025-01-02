Unable to download multiple files at once.
Vivaldi still does not support multiple file download windows. This causes a problem when downloading many files at once.
For example:
- go to https://mega.nz/folder/Jd4GnZIK#kJevlrluqe1sciQIDf3S7Q
- select multiple files
- click Download in the lower right corner or RMB/Download (standard) on file
Result: You will be prompted with downloads, but each one will be replaced by the last one and you can only save one file.
Firefox uses system windows and each opens separately.
@Gregor You have already added a permission at internal page
chrome://settings/content/automaticDownloads?
@Gregor Ah, ok.
VB-46079 "Download of multiple files at once fails" – Confirmed.
Yes, the the bug is still valid.
@DoctorG Should I create new bug report?
@Gregor No need, i updated internally report for 7.0 Stable.
barbudo2005
I have JD2 installed, but that's not the point
@Gregor I know it doesn't solve the bug in Vivaldi, but with mega you better select the files and download them as a single zip file, less problems.