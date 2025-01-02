@zikkeratak I found a German Thunderbird forum post that suggests that some Zimbra mail server name must be used, in their case it was zimbra.domain.de for the IMAP server. So it might be zimbra.domain.com for you.

Another page that I found about the Zimbra mail server to be used 'Your Zimbra mail server domain. This is usually in the form of mail.domain.com. It is likely the same as what you use to sign-on to Zimbra web interface", and they configure an account as zimbra10.domain.nl

Ask the Zimbra folks how to set it up in Thunderbird, and the same configuration should work in Vivaldi (except when STARTTLS is used, which Vivaldi does not support)