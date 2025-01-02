is there a way to make zimbra work with vivaldi?
zikkeratak
Company use zimbra mail suite and i been trying in so many ways to connect email account to vivaldi mail but i cant make it work.
tech support don't even know what vivaldi is or where earth is
is there a way to make it work?
@zikkeratak Untested (because work accounts usually prevent external clients) but standard parameters should be:
POP3 – Server: mail.domain.com - Port: 110 o 995 (SSL)
IMAP – Server: mail.domain.com – Port: 143 o 993 (SSL)
SMTP- Server: smtp.domain.com – Port: 25 o 587, 465 (SSL)
zikkeratak
@Hadden89 Thanx, yes i try all the standard possible configurations but not working and seems work is blocking the use of mail clients
So i guess there is no way to do this?...
@zikkeratak If the company only approve the webclient or a specific client (eg. outlook for corporates) you simply can't.
@zikkeratak I found a German Thunderbird forum post that suggests that some Zimbra mail server name must be used, in their case it was zimbra.domain.de for the IMAP server. So it might be zimbra.domain.com for you.
Another page that I found about the Zimbra mail server to be used 'Your Zimbra mail server domain. This is usually in the form of mail.domain.com. It is likely the same as what you use to sign-on to Zimbra web interface", and they configure an account as zimbra10.domain.nl
Ask the Zimbra folks how to set it up in Thunderbird, and the same configuration should work in Vivaldi (except when STARTTLS is used, which Vivaldi does not support)
gmg Vivaldi Team
@WildEnte
Just to clarify, StartTLS isn't supported for incoming messages, but is supported for outgoing ones (SMTP).
I do have Zimbra 9 and it works fine for me with the
mail.something.comtype and just the username.