Progressive Web App install ios
-
joshgalland
I was trying to install a progressive web app on my iphone, and vivaldi did not really support this. I couldn't find the button to do so.
I went further and used the apple share button and found a 'add app to homescreen', however the app now opens as a white screen.
Whilst I am planning on getting rid of my iphone because I've turned anti apple - can I please have some assistance?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Doing it via Share > Add to Home Screen is the correct way to add PWAs on iOS.
I tested it with a couple of sites, but could not reproduce the white screen issue. It could be specific to the website. Can you share links to website(s) you tried to add so we could test some more?
-
maniegustave
This post is deleted!