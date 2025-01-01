Bug report has been filed. Can anyone suggest a fix, see a possible cause under the NOTE at end.

Summary: Vivaldi browser crashes during start of mail client

Key: VB-112774

Project: Vivaldi Browser

Environment: Vivaldi version: 7.0.3495.27

Operating System: Windows 10 (x86 64bit)

Device model:

User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/7.0.3495.27

Steps to reproduce:

Click to start Vivaldi browser. Progress goes to black screen, the V logo screen, then hangs or crashes as mail client is starting. Sometimes when trying to start Vivaldi after a crash, message: "Wait for Vivaldi to close"

Sometimes after a few attempts, including doing a restart of the PC, Vivaldi starts, mail starts and runs, and there is a message:

NotFoundError: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.

at lp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:552400)

at up (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:552085)

at lp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:552282)

at dp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:553656)

at Op (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:554116)

at dp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:553806)

at Op (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:554116)

at dp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:553806)

at Op (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:554054)

at dp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:553806)

NOTE: Does this create my problem?

I keep the Vivaldi user data on a HDD hard drive because the C SSD drive was over full. Usually the program runs OK, if a bit slow, but the reported bugs keep happening.