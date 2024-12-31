Hi there. Vivaldi is a really great browser but the user interface is a bit outdated. All user interface elements are tiny and unusable. When I open the settings page, I feel like I'm lost in a library. Everything is tiny and complicated.

Opera successor Vivaldi deserves a more beautiful and modern user interface. Old Opera was different with its fancy animations. Vivaldi has no animation, it feels like wood.

I hope my suggestion will be taken into consideration and Opera will have a fresh user interface like old days...