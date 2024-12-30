CSS mods to improve and clean UI
-
This is a collection of my and other authors' useful CSS mods to improve and clean up the interface of Vivaldi browser.
Download: https://github.com/JoyHak/Vivaldi-CSS-mods/archive/refs/heads/main.zip
-
hide_UI by rafaell0:
auto-hide address bar (mainbar) and move the page loading progress bar beyond mainbar.
-
hide_tabs by supra107, R0STEFAN:
auto-hide the tab bar and display on mouseover.
-
minimize_tabs by nirin, masashinogawa, nafumofu:
minimizes the tab bar into rows.
-
clear_UI by rafaell0:
сlear the interface of unnecessary stuff.
-
svg_extensions_icons by rafaell0:
monochrome svg icons for extensions. Resets when the contents of the toolbar are changed. If u want true mono/colored icons: https://github.com/JoyHak/customize-vivaldi-buttons
-
expand_bookmarks by nafumofu:
This mod allows you to expand and collapse folders in a list, such as bookmarks, with a single click
-
-
It was quite difficult to find working and good mods that would allow you to hide the interface when the mouse is absent, remove scrollbars, etc. That's why I wrote my own mods, found useful mods by other authors and gathered everything into a single collection!
-
This project isn't stable, right?
Thank you!
-
This post is deleted!
-
@ThePfromtheO this project has been fully tested and completed. Everything is working as it should
-
@FoxieFox Thank you! Please don't mind, I think it's understandable to be afraid of trying on your own something newly created...