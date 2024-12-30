I have 2 PCs:

1st is my main, I use every day

2nd I use very rare

So today I logged to my 2nd PC, which I weren't touched for year or even more, sync were disabled at this PC, because of security tocken expired

I reentered my password and master pass.

AND, instead of overwriting ALL data at my 2nd PC with cloud data...

It merged my actual cloud data with this 2nd PC old data! So now I have messed bookmarks, extensions, maybe something else.

WHY? THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!

How I can redo this merge?