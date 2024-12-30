Insane trouble with SYNC
-
I have 2 PCs:
1st is my main, I use every day
2nd I use very rare
So today I logged to my 2nd PC, which I weren't touched for year or even more, sync were disabled at this PC, because of security tocken expired
I reentered my password and master pass.
AND, instead of overwriting ALL data at my 2nd PC with cloud data...
It merged my actual cloud data with this 2nd PC old data! So now I have messed bookmarks, extensions, maybe something else.
WHY? THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!
How I can redo this merge?
-
@SilverWF
Hi, sync work additive, if you have different bookmarks on two systems you get the bookmarks of both systems.
If one need only the data from the main system it need a clean profile on the 2nd one.
For example, I install Vivaldi on a new system, I forget to delete the default bookmarks Travel, Shopping, I get these bookmarks on all other systems.
This is this is the expected behave.
Imagine you would have only the data from the older system now.
Sync is not a master/slave system, although we have a feature request for this.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Insane trouble with SYNC:
Sync is not a master/slave system, although we have a feature request for this.
I only hope you gonna implement this asap - because this is obvious sync behavior and how sync works everywhere
-
@SilverWF
I am not aware how you set the main system on Google, Microsoft cloud, Opera, Chrome or other browsers, all work additive.
This was a user request, I can't even find it at moment.
-
@mib2berlin you don't
Last changes in the browser are going to the cloud
then, at the moment of 1st connection to the cloud, the data being compared in between local and cloud, and at this moment cloud data are count as main data and change local data accordingly to cloud data
Then system begins to listen for local changes again - to save them in the cloud
That's how it works in the Chrome, FF, Yandex etc
P.S. Some of them (I forgot actually) even have a warning:
local data are too different from cloud data, which you wanna keep?
- Keep cloud data and overwrite local
- Keep local and overwrite cloud
- Merge data
Here wasn't anything similar. It were just merged! If I deleted some bookmark or extension - that mean I don't need them anymore and would not be happy from seeing them again.
-
@SilverWF
Hm, if I add 10 bookmarks on one system I get them on all other systems.
Anyway, I fear you have to clean up.
The Yandex way seems a good idea, if you make a feature request I would support it.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/140/sync
Cheers, mib
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows