Autofill not working
-
Hey folks,
I recently found that auto filled doesn't work on my new phone. Neither the default password manager or bitwarden can fill my logins.
Some info:
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.157
Android 15; Pixel 9 Pro Build/AP4A.241205.013
Any way to fix? Thanks!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@sherrymou
Hi, work fine on my 3 mobiles.
First check if there any passwords in Settings > Password Manager.
You have to open one account to see a password.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin hey thanks for responding.
Yes I do have all of them. When I focus on a text box I even get all the options to fill in, but when I tap either option, nothing happens, box is still empty .
Fwiw both password mgr and bitwarden work in chrome on the same phone, but not in Vivaldi .
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@sherrymou
Hi, I am sorry, no idea why it not work for you.
Some users report issues with external password managers, I hope one steps by here.
Cheers, mib