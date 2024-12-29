@Knuthf First of all, GSM (2G) is a 90s protocol, it only uses 40-bit encryption, because it was supposed(!) to be wiretappable. 40-bit encryption was cracked conclusively in the late 90s.

It is also in the process of being phased out here in Norway (and have been in a number of countries since 2016 and 2017). The only thing that may prevent the shutdown is the concern about old cars having 2G SOS beacons.

It has since been replaced by 3G (which is also being phased out), 4G, and 5G protocols.

Stealing phone numbers by obtaining a replacement SIM by tricking a phone operator, or bribing one their employees with access, is an old scam. It isn't even one year since the last big one (that I know of) was revealed [1] [2], and it is just barely a year since the FCC implemented rules against it. And it is just a few years since some Norwegian journalists (with permission, mind you!) was able to easily take over the phone number of a Norwegian Parliament member.

And let's not forget phone network problems like the SS7 vulnerabilities (which are AFAIK still unpatched, 16 years after disclosure)

The low security of phone numbers due to SIM card scams stealing phone numbers, as well as costs, are the prime reasons web sites are moving away from SMS texts as a part of MFA.

As for "internet is unencrypted": Yes, it was mainly that, but that was in the 90s! Since then, since 2000, but particularly in the past 10 years, most of the internet network traffic has become encrypted with methods that are considered secure against brute force attacks for at least several decades, in particular due to Lets Encrypt certificates and Search Engines up-ranking encrypted connection. The connections to this site is encrypted (and have always been encrypted) with AES and RSA or Elliptic Curve key exchange and certificates.

Some data, like most emails, are unencrypted at rest, but is mostly encrypted when transmitted between servers, and to/from the email client.

Regarding "being able to decrypt a FIDO or TOTP key [I assume that is what you meant?] with a desktop calculator". If you can really do that, you should be able to get many prime, well attended, speaking spots at CCC, Black Hat, Defcon, and other security conferences, because I suspect that is news to all of those.