Yes, browsers does provide notification options, which are quite helpful for general updates on news websites. However, I was wondering if there’s a way to focus these notifications on specific sections. For instance, on Reuters, the notifications are typically for general news, but I am particularly interested in updates from the Markets section, especially the Currency Markets. It would be great if there were a way to exclude topics like Legal or Political news from these notifications.

Additionally, I’ve noticed that some updates, like when a PDF document is uploaded on websites such as the Federal Reserve’s, don’t trigger notifications. This requires me to manually check the website, which can be a bit inconvenient.

Another improvement I’d love to see is a reduction in the time lag between when a website is updated and when a notification is sent(as sending the notification depends on owner of website). It would also be wonderful if there were an option to filter updates by content type—such as PDFs, text, or images.

I vaguely remember using an Android app in the past, possibly called Web Alert (Website Monitor), that offered similar functionality. One of its standout features was the ability to select a specific area of a website to monitor for changes. This made it incredibly useful for tracking updates precisely where needed.