@TopQuark The definition of the error code is:

// The server responded with a certificate that, by our clock, appears to // either not yet be valid or to have expired. This could mean: // // 1. An attacker is presenting an old certificate for which they have // managed to obtain the private key. // // 2. The server is misconfigured and is not presenting a valid cert. // // 3. Our clock is wrong. //

BTW, What (Qualys) SSL labs checks is the HTTPS certificate, NOT the IMAP/SMTP certificate, and those certificate does not need to be the same, as they are configured differently in the server.

Note that the clock in the server does not matter for this error. It is having the correct time set on your own machine that matter.

It is quite possible that those other email clients does not check the certificate as diligently as the method used by Vivaldi, which is from Chromium, and is also used on normal HTTPS connection.

You will need to contact your email provider and ask them to fix their certificate.

This is not something Vivaldi can fix for you, and as you did not identify the server and port, I cannot provide more detailed information.