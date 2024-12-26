net::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID
Anyone else getting this error?
- SSL Certificate in mail server passed A+ in Qualys
- Time server in email server using Mailcow, VPS server (ESXi) where email server is running, and desktop PC are all set to time-a-www.nist.gov. Changing the time provider like time.windows.com or time.nist.gov has no effect.
- Can't create a new account in email server. TLS error occur and points to net::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID error.
- Cleared the browser cache and desktop SSL cert cache
- I can access IMAP without any problem with Edison Mail in iPhone and MailBird in Windows desktop PC
- Tried a fresh Windows PC and Vivaldi install and still get the same problem.
- Problem seemed to have started during the known Vivaldi Sync issue couple of days or weeks ago
All this points to Vivaldi Mail as the culprit. Any idea how to fix?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@TopQuark The definition of the error code is:
// The server responded with a certificate that, by our clock, appears to // either not yet be valid or to have expired. This could mean: // // 1. An attacker is presenting an old certificate for which they have // managed to obtain the private key. // // 2. The server is misconfigured and is not presenting a valid cert. // // 3. Our clock is wrong. //
BTW, What (Qualys) SSL labs checks is the HTTPS certificate, NOT the IMAP/SMTP certificate, and those certificate does not need to be the same, as they are configured differently in the server.
Note that the clock in the server does not matter for this error. It is having the correct time set on your own machine that matter.
It is quite possible that those other email clients does not check the certificate as diligently as the method used by Vivaldi, which is from Chromium, and is also used on normal HTTPS connection.
You will need to contact your email provider and ask them to fix their certificate.
This is not something Vivaldi can fix for you, and as you did not identify the server and port, I cannot provide more detailed information.
@yngve Found the problem. Thank you for pointing me to the right direction.
The issue was the certificates in the server that runs the mail server were not passed on to the mail server that is running in docker. There is a cron job to pass those certificates every day but, somehow, the cron job just stopped working. This is likely due to a package update that impacted running the cron.