Start.me extension inoperative on KDE Neon Plasma 6.2
Wanting to try out Vivaldi on Linux with Start.me extension and this message appears upon starting the browser:
Clicking on cancel or open xdg-open doesn't help.
Vivaldi can't deal with it.
Oddly enough, Brave browser has no issues with it.
Is there a workaround for it on Vivaldi i don't know about?
mib2berlin Soprano
@danielson
Hi, Vivaldi use it's own implementation of a start page, Chrome extensions conflict with this often doesn't work in Vivaldi.
Other Chromium just use the default one.
You can try to enable Extension support in Settings > Tabs:
@mib2berlin - goccha!
Unfortunately, it doesn't help.
"Could not read file vivaldi://startpage"
It's sad, 'cause it was Vivaldi that introduced me to this bookmarking service.
Win some, lose some.
Thanks for your time and effort!
mib2berlin Soprano
@danielson
Get some! Did you try the new Dashboard feature?
You can add speed dial folders, top sites, calendar and feeds, web pages and custom boards.
You can enable it on vivaldi:settings/startpage/
@mib2berlin - haven't really gone much into that novel part yet.
Recent sync issues have put a damper on my use of Vivaldi.
With no extensions restored, passwords gone, bookmarks showing up late...
A lesson on the need to keep a "plan b" on hand has become a must.
Start.me extension would have allowed bookmark search (those saved with Start.me) right from the url box.