Open xdg popup when starting vivaldi
Hi all,
i changed to following settings in Vivaldi:
General:
Homepage = Start page
Startup with = Homepage
Tabs:
New tab page = Homepage
(This is the only way i could find to have focus on the address bar when vivaldi starts)
The problem is now every time i start the browser i get a popup window with the message:
open xdg-open
A website wants to open this application
Which is quite weird as there is no website opening since it's set to land on the startpage.
I tried changing user profile and in another linux installation with the same results.
The only way to remove the popup at start is to change the settings in general/startup with = startpage, but then i loose focus on the address bar.
I only have one extension (bitwarden), if i disable it i still get the same problem.
Does anyone else have this problem?
How can i fix this?
Vivaldi version: 6.0.2979.18
installed from the official community Manjaro repo.
Thanks!
@corconegr3 Any web panel which could cause this?
@DoctorG i only have the default webpanels that come with Vivaldi:
bookmarks
reading list
downloads
history
notes
windows
translate
In any case, creating a new profile would remove them for the new user?
(not sure about it, but guess that's another discussion)
@corconegr3 What is show with xdg-open popup? Any hint what will be opened?
corconegr3
@DoctorG no there's no other text, i copied exactly all the words on the popup window.
Then there's two buttons to press either "close" or "open xdg-open"
There's not even the tick box to remember the setting.
mib2berlin
@corconegr3 @DoctorG
Hi, was not a similar issue with the 1Password extension?
Cheers, mib
Thanks for the info but i saw those posts before, that's what led me to do testing with the settings in "general" and "tabs".
The extension is not related to this issue.
I did a clean install of OS (Manjaro gnome) and Vivaldi on a virtual machine, without installing or changing anything else than the settings as stated on my first post:
General/Homepage: start page
General/Startup with: Homepage
Getting the same popup error.
The only way to remove this window is changing the "startup with" setting to something else.
But then the browser does not focus the address bar at startup, and you do not get the speed dial as well.
Really seems like a bug, i asked in the forum as well for the status of a bug (VB-90923) that someone said looked related.
However i do not know if it's the same as i cannot read it.
@corconegr3 Nice find of a 🪲
I can reproduce this on my Debian.
Seems Vivaldi tries to xdg-open
vivaldi://startpage.
I will check if there is already a bug report.
My report now is:
VB-97469 "Settings for Startpage and Startup calls xdg-open" - Confirmed
-
@DoctorG Thanks!
@corconegr3 I am pleased to have helped.
But you put me on the track to check related & old xdg-open bugs and i updated all i found for Vivaldi 6.0 and 6.1.
edwardp
I saw this occur the other day when I was trying to access the CUPS interface to add a printer to a Linux installation. It's accessed via localhost:631 in a web browser. Clicking Open-xdg-open either opened the default browser on the system, or Vivaldi Snapshot.
@edwardp Yes, this is known, too, and already in internal bug tracker.
I your case typing
localhost:631/helped in the past. But dos not work anymore in current 6.0 and 6.1.
-
edwardp
@DoctorG With Vivaldi now set as the default browser on the system, that prompt still appears, but it now loads in the CUPS interface in a new tab, using Vivaldi.
-
@npro Yes, if using such addresses so often i had some bookmarks in a Bookmark Bar folder for this,
Slownicofish
Is there an update on this?
@Slownicofish Sadly no fix in progress.