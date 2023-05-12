Hi all,

i changed to following settings in Vivaldi:

General:

Homepage = Start page

Startup with = Homepage

Tabs:

New tab page = Homepage

(This is the only way i could find to have focus on the address bar when vivaldi starts)

The problem is now every time i start the browser i get a popup window with the message:

open xdg-open

A website wants to open this application

Which is quite weird as there is no website opening since it's set to land on the startpage.

I tried changing user profile and in another linux installation with the same results.

The only way to remove the popup at start is to change the settings in general/startup with = startpage, but then i loose focus on the address bar.

I only have one extension (bitwarden), if i disable it i still get the same problem.

Does anyone else have this problem?

How can i fix this?

Vivaldi version: 6.0.2979.18

installed from the official community Manjaro repo.

Thanks!