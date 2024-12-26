Hi, this issue started after the sync was restored after the recent shutdown. For some reason the browser started showing only some random and very old (like 5 years old or so) addresses and when I tried to delete them from the list and type manually the ones I need, it just doesn't remember them anymore no matter how much times do I write. So the drop-down menu button is greyed out now and I have to write the pages' addresses over and over again which turns Vivaldi into some kind of Edge/Chrome ie pointless to use anymore. This menu was the main reason I'm using Vivaldi and now it's broken.

Tried to clear cache/settings/history - doesn't help. Logging out of my profile doesn't help either.

Please help!