I have a problem with this message in a yellow-lined dialogue box: "[email protected] (IMAP) Authentication failed. Check username and password"
I´m trying to check on emails that were sent, possibly with disastrous results as I needed to cancel them in order to correct them.
Vivaldi otherwise is amazing. I´m learning a bit every day, and it continues to help me concentrate without compromising its principles. I don´t feel as though "watched" by trackers and I feel better about learning another way of enjoying online research.
I really despise the invasiveness of Big Tech; most of all, the invasiveness of "patriots" who imagine it their business to "delve" into others´ computers and data -- I loathe the excuses used to justify their practices. Please continue to develop Vivaldi around basic principles focused upon civil liberties and human rights.
Hi,
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@martinreyhan2052 Thank you for your positive comments.
Gmail requires the use of OAuth, or an app-specific password. Many steps are involved just to generate the app-specific password, so it's easier to use OAuth for login.
Best to delete the account from Vivaldi Mail, then add it back anew. When deleting an account, there is also an option to delete the messages from the account, saved on disk.