I have a problem with this message in a yellow-lined dialogue box: "[email protected] (IMAP) Authentication failed. Check username and password"

I´m trying to check on emails that were sent, possibly with disastrous results as I needed to cancel them in order to correct them.

Vivaldi otherwise is amazing. I´m learning a bit every day, and it continues to help me concentrate without compromising its principles. I don´t feel as though "watched" by trackers and I feel better about learning another way of enjoying online research.

I really despise the invasiveness of Big Tech; most of all, the invasiveness of "patriots" who imagine it their business to "delve" into others´ computers and data -- I loathe the excuses used to justify their practices. Please continue to develop Vivaldi around basic principles focused upon civil liberties and human rights.