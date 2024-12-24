Vivaldi does not sync passwords
guidodamore
Hello to everyone and Merry Christmas.
I have some issue with password sync.
I have 3 devices:
- 1 laptop running Windows 11 24H2
- 1 tablet running Android 13
- 1 smartphone running Android 14
Password sync does not work in any direction.
I've already tried resetting account password, resetting cryptographic password, deleting remote data, uninstalling and reinstalling Vivaldi... but nothing works.
Can someone help me?
Thanks
EDIT
Also new passwords are not sync.
tcltk Supporters
This thread could be helpful :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104014/password-sync-cannot-be-enabled-on-android
I have the same problem but with Android 8.1.0 , so I cannot help. Setting password synchronization on Android, the checkbox constanly returns to NO ! ! Sync is still a concern at that moment, have a lok at the Sync forum page.
@guidodamore After having reset my app on Android 14 maybe 6 months ago, I finally enabled Sync on it today (I had forgotten my encryption password, the recent reset forced me to enter a new one) and yes, it did sync all my passwords.
Make sure you've set all devices to sync passwords. My exact settings - I don't use sessions and don't sync history, everything else is set to be synced on both Windows and Android. Otherwise ... hmm, I have heard of some firewalls blocking Sync, but you should see that mentioned in Sync status on your Windows machine if it couldn't upload.
Syncing takes 5-10 minutes. Does is still not sync after half an hour or an hour?
greybeard Ambassador
@sgunhouse said in Vivaldi does not sync passwords:
Much the same with me... though I did blunder at first sync´íng my newest computer first. Undid that, sync´d my oldest then started sync´íng other devices.
@greybeard Main point there ... start with a machine that has as much of your data as possible, so that if data on the machines you sync later is overwritten they end up with as much as possible.