@guidodamore After having reset my app on Android 14 maybe 6 months ago, I finally enabled Sync on it today (I had forgotten my encryption password, the recent reset forced me to enter a new one) and yes, it did sync all my passwords.

Make sure you've set all devices to sync passwords. My exact settings - I don't use sessions and don't sync history, everything else is set to be synced on both Windows and Android. Otherwise ... hmm, I have heard of some firewalls blocking Sync, but you should see that mentioned in Sync status on your Windows machine if it couldn't upload.