New PC, synchronization only loads my avatar, nothing else (!)
VIRTUAROID
Hi there! I had previously synchronized my VIVALDI account on a former PC, and from the start, I checked and made sure everything was synchronized - 'ALL SETTINGS' -, exactly everything... And things were normal.
However, after a severe issue with my former PC, I lost most of its data - and had no other form of backup for part of this data besides the synchronization supposedly performed by VIVALDI.
Today, I had tried to access all that synchronized information - tied to my profile -, in a new machine, and there's literally nothing! All it asked for was a "new encryption key", and that's it. I got the same name, the same avatar icon, and nothing else loads!
I had countless bookmark folders, countless RSS feeds, my email account, etc.; all tied and linked to VIVALDI and supposedly synchronized: so why nothing shows up, at all? Literally nothings!
I'm in dire need of help - thanks a lot in advance!
Hi,
Read and continue on the previous topic you have already posted.
You will see al previous data was reset on mostly all cases.
ZZalex108 locked this topic