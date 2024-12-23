Hi there! I had previously synchronized my VIVALDI account on a former PC, and from the start, I checked and made sure everything was synchronized - 'ALL SETTINGS' -, exactly everything... And things were normal.

However, after a severe issue with my former PC, I lost most of its data - and had no other form of backup for part of this data besides the synchronization supposedly performed by VIVALDI.

Today, I had tried to access all that synchronized information - tied to my profile -, in a new machine, and there's literally nothing! All it asked for was a "new encryption key", and that's it. I got the same name, the same avatar icon, and nothing else loads!

I had countless bookmark folders, countless RSS feeds, my email account, etc.; all tied and linked to VIVALDI and supposedly synchronized: so why nothing shows up, at all? Literally nothings!

I'm in dire need of help - thanks a lot in advance!