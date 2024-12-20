I recently installed Vivaldi as I am trying to move away from the Google ecosystem as much as possible. So far, I like Vivaldi, I am not super excited about it being built on Chromium, but it seems to have a lot of privacy and security built in. The major issue I have is that the Set up Vivaldi Mail screen pops up whenever I click a link in an email message.

I am using Proton Mail -- that Google thing again -- which is not compatible with Vivaldi mail. It would be nice if either Vivaldi or Proton would chance the security of the link to allow this to work. In the mean time it is not a big deal for me to use two separate apps. Not being able to click a link on an email and get to the page is a big deal. It would be nice if Vivaldi told us how to fix this.

Sorry for the rant, but something this basic should just work.