I would like to know if the Desktop Team are working to Vivaldi users bring to us the desktop webapps like in Microsoft Edge.
@javicmrs Progressive Web Apps (PWA) exist already.
You need to install if as PWA from the website which provides it by context menu of tab in tabbar.
DoctorGTesting
@javicmrs For install web app of Vivald forum the Tab context menu looks like
@DoctorGTesting I tried but not in MacOS
DoctorGTesting
@javicmrs From where (URL) did you want to add such PWA?
@DoctorGTesting Copilot; Google Photos; Threads; Gemeni; Whatsapp; Designer;...
DoctorGTesting
@javicmrs Perhaps i musunderstood your needs.
How do you add Desktop Webapps in browser Microsoft Edge?
Could be that it works only with Microsoft Edge browsers.
Edge's "apps" feature supports any webpage, not just a "PWA."
If you have a site that you use very often, perhaps you wish it had a dedicated shortcut on your taskbar, ran in its own window without any browser UI surrounding it, and had a custom app icon. This is what Edge lets you do.
For example, I use this feature to run Slack, because Slack's desktop app uses far more RAM than a single Edge tab. I have a dedicated icon on my taskbar, with the Slack icon. When clicked, a window opens without any extraneous browser UI, running mycompany.slack.com.
PWA implies the site itself implements certain features to leverage offline cache or background processing. However, Edge does not require this; it allows using any site as an "app." This means that, yes, the app may require an internet connection, because it is a webpage running inside a dedicated window. Slack, for example, is not useful without an internet connection. Offline support and background processing are not the goal.
I suggest anyone advocating for Vivaldi to support Edge features include images and examples, it helps avoid confusion. For example, in a different thread, I found people suggesting that named windows was impossible, until I included screenshots of Edge supporting exactly that feature.
@cspotcode said in Desktop webapps like Microsoft Edge:
Edge's "apps" feature supports any webpage, not just a "PWA."
Ah, ok. Then i misunderstood.
I think creation of a App from every page is a nice feature users like to have. I voted for it now.