Edge's "apps" feature supports any webpage, not just a "PWA."

If you have a site that you use very often, perhaps you wish it had a dedicated shortcut on your taskbar, ran in its own window without any browser UI surrounding it, and had a custom app icon. This is what Edge lets you do.

For example, I use this feature to run Slack, because Slack's desktop app uses far more RAM than a single Edge tab. I have a dedicated icon on my taskbar, with the Slack icon. When clicked, a window opens without any extraneous browser UI, running mycompany.slack.com.

PWA implies the site itself implements certain features to leverage offline cache or background processing. However, Edge does not require this; it allows using any site as an "app." This means that, yes, the app may require an internet connection, because it is a webpage running inside a dedicated window. Slack, for example, is not useful without an internet connection. Offline support and background processing are not the goal.

I suggest anyone advocating for Vivaldi to support Edge features include images and examples, it helps avoid confusion. For example, in a different thread, I found people suggesting that named windows was impossible, until I included screenshots of Edge supporting exactly that feature.