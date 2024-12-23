Bookmark panel search results
CADutchman
Bookmark panel search finds a match and shows the folder, but then one wishes to see the entire contents of the containing folder. Cancelling the search moves the focus from the matching bookmark and the containing folder. Often, canceling the search closes all open bookmark folders making the search somewhat useless.
On canceling the search, let's keep the current focus so one can open the containing bookmark folder.
An option to click to fully open the containing folder immediately, leaving the search term for reuse would be wonderful too.
Pesala Ambassador
@CADutchman Vote for the existing request: Keep Current Bookmark Selected after Cancelling Tree Search
Actually, the bookmark is selected after a search if you selected the one that you want from the results list, but the folders are collapsed so the selected bookmark is not visible. If the Edit pane is open at the bottom of the Bookmarks Panel, you should see it there.
CADutchman
@Pesala Great instant reply. I searched several times for this feature and found nothing. Why?
I followed you until you mentioned Edit I've looked again and found nothing. Oh you mean the Bookmark edit dialog and do what with the edit dialog?
Also if the search matches bookmark folders how does one get to the containing bookmarks?
Pesala Ambassador
@CADutchman If you found the bookmark, just double-click it to go to its URL. The Bookmark Pane is only useful for editing the bookmark. Add a nickname for frequently used bookmarks.