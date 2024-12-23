Bookmark panel search finds a match and shows the folder, but then one wishes to see the entire contents of the containing folder. Cancelling the search moves the focus from the matching bookmark and the containing folder. Often, canceling the search closes all open bookmark folders making the search somewhat useless.

On canceling the search, let's keep the current focus so one can open the containing bookmark folder.

An option to click to fully open the containing folder immediately, leaving the search term for reuse would be wonderful too.