I've stopped using the built-in password manager for a very long time now, however I haven't deleted my saved passwords, for a while now I've been looking for a way to disable the password autofill in the settings because every time I'm trying to log in it just autofills my details even if those are old and I've changed them already. Just now, I got a message that there was a sync issue in my account and when checking the settings it prompted me to create an encryption password for my sync backups (which I'm sure I've done already before and don't need a new one), a bit confused I decided to log out and log back in to see if it'll solve the issue, when trying to login I was trying to uncheck the save password checkbox but it refuses to uncheck (which is a bit suspicious), I then decided okay I'm gonna go and delete my saved passwords to get rid of this autofill issue, but there's no way to select multiple logins at once which makes it frustrating to have to delete everything one by one. As a browser that prides itself on privacy and customization at least there should some sort of setting for completely disabling saving logins and autofill as well as letting users select and delete multiple logins at once.