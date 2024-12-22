Hi, recently I bought a new device and tried syncing Vivaldi -- turns out there were some issues.

Now syncing seems to work but there is no any saved password. On Android it asked me to enter the encryption key and when I entered, there was no saved password as well.

On my old windows device, I have the old passwords saved. Its also asking to enter the encryption key but I am afraid that if I enter the key, all my saved password will be lost. So, I exported it (in csv) and then tried importing the csv file but the browser gives error:



So I am reporting two major issue here:

The sync issue that Vivaldi had faced for a week or so deleted all my saved password. Howwwwww? The samee csv file that Vivaldi exports is not recognized as a valid csv file by the browser itself. Whyyyy?

Please let me know how I can get my password back. Thanks.