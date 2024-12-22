All Saved Password Gone!
Hi, recently I bought a new device and tried syncing Vivaldi -- turns out there were some issues.
Now syncing seems to work but there is no any saved password. On Android it asked me to enter the encryption key and when I entered, there was no saved password as well.
On my old windows device, I have the old passwords saved. Its also asking to enter the encryption key but I am afraid that if I enter the key, all my saved password will be lost. So, I exported it (in csv) and then tried importing the csv file but the browser gives error:
So I am reporting two major issue here:
- The sync issue that Vivaldi had faced for a week or so deleted all my saved password. Howwwwww?
- The samee csv file that Vivaldi exports is not recognized as a valid csv file by the browser itself. Whyyyy?
Please let me know how I can get my password back. Thanks.
Edit:
Menu -> File -> Import from ... -> csvdoes not work
while, importing from
vivaldi://password-manager/settingsworks.
Weird.
Hi!
Point 1 has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103964/21-12-24-sync-d-data-lost
Please,
Continue there.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@thehumanx said in All Saved Password Gone!:
The samee csv file that Vivaldi exports is not recognized as a valid csv file by the browser itself. Whyyyy?
I think the answer is pretty clear from your screenshot:
Reading list is not passwords.
Passwords can only be imported through the Chromium Password Manager as per the documentation:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/#Import_Passwords
but I am afraid that if I enter the key, all my saved password will be lost.
They will not. Sync does not delete passwords.
And you have a backup CSV in any case.
Edit: I see it was locked, oh well. Might unlock this one then...
Hi,
Just locked it since got it to work from the other settings as himself mentioned.
@thehumanx said in All Saved Password Gone!:
On my old windows device, I have the old passwords saved.
No. You had exported the Reading List!
This is the correct help file explaining how to
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/#Export_Passwords