Hi there.

All of a sudden i cannot login to facebook.

windows 10 using the latest vivaldi browser.

i had not restarted my pc for about 10 days. too many windows tabs open. they slowly consuming all my c drive free space.

this morning i saw that something was fishy. i checked my space, it was zero. so i restarted and use temp file cleaner to delete browsing data and temp filesto save some space.

voila 36gb were back in c drive.

After loggin in to all my browsers including vivaldi and all sites i am registeed, i realized that i could not login in facebook using vivaldi.

deleted all cookies.

nothing changed

reseted vivaldi settings. nothuing changed

used both my authentication app and the my mobile phone as 2fa. nothing worked. agter correctly using aythenticator, italways lands me on facebook saying, page not found and again i see the login page. and i am not logged in.

Something is fishy but dont know what. disabled also vpn and adblocker. nothing changed.

really need some help. thanks guys