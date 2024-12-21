@mib2berlin said in Help me understand sync:

Hi, caused by the outage of the sync system the Vivaldi team had to delete all data on the sync servers.

If a user now sync a new system or clean install it upload these data to the server.

I synced several devices and installs today and lost nothing, I used a up to date system with all data, bookmarks, passwords and so forth.

A new device will get this data and all is fine.

I have real backups of all user profiles, exported data for passwords, bookmarks one one system, in a cloud and an external disk.

Even I would lost everything by the sync system I can easily restore all data.

I once lost all my data due to a power outage, that will never happen again. Cheers, mib

How so? specifically this part

I synced several devices and installs today and lost nothing, I used a up to date system with all data, bookmarks, passwords and so forth.

Like how would you not lose anything? what about different out-of-sync bookmarks and history. Does Vivaldi handle those in a git-like fashion?

If I sync my most recent used device right now and then sign in and sync a year old machine (that was logged in the same account and has some history that was weirdly deleted from Sync server, and sequentially my newer devices, but it contains a very old version of my bookmarks and of course doesn't have my recent months history entries) would the sync server merge these together? In my mind it'd be overriding one with the other..