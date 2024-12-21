Please add a checkbox or some other way to disable individual mail accounts.

When there are problems with mail accounts, as happened for a few weeks recently with vivaldi.net accounts.. and previously with oath yahoo accounts (for a month or more)... it gets very annoying when windows pop up asking you to login as it fails to log in.

If we could just disable the account until the servers are working again, that would be great.

Also there are other reasons someone might add an account and then not want to use it for some period of time.