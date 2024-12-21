Ability to Easily Disable Mail Account (e.g. checkbox)
Please add a checkbox or some other way to disable individual mail accounts.
When there are problems with mail accounts, as happened for a few weeks recently with vivaldi.net accounts.. and previously with oath yahoo accounts (for a month or more)... it gets very annoying when windows pop up asking you to login as it fails to log in.
If we could just disable the account until the servers are working again, that would be great.
Also there are other reasons someone might add an account and then not want to use it for some period of time.
mib2berlin Soprano
@dalinar
Hi, doesn't work the offline setting for you?
@mib2berlin ah I didn't see that, I was looking for something on the left side. so ok disregard my post
It was really annoying though because I couldn't log into vivaldi forums to ask either