I re-installed MacOS Sequoia today. Before I formated the hard drive I tried to sync with Vivaldi but got not connection to the Vivaldi server. The same happened after the new installation of the OS.
Now I have access but it takes only a second for the donwload button to become green. Nothing is happening, I have no bookmarks, no plugins and the settings are default.
Up on that I couldn't log in here a moment ago. Got somthing about security issues as a reply. After fourth attempt I could log in.
What is happening with Vivaldi? There have been so many quirky things happening the latest updtest.
Maybe it's time to finally move on?
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103964/21-12-24-sync-d-data-Lost
Please,
Continue there.
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Plus LonM's
Thank you
