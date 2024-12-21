I re-installed MacOS Sequoia today. Before I formated the hard drive I tried to sync with Vivaldi but got not connection to the Vivaldi server. The same happened after the new installation of the OS.

Now I have access but it takes only a second for the donwload button to become green. Nothing is happening, I have no bookmarks, no plugins and the settings are default.

Up on that I couldn't log in here a moment ago. Got somthing about security issues as a reply. After fourth attempt I could log in.

What is happening with Vivaldi? There have been so many quirky things happening the latest updtest.

Maybe it's time to finally move on?