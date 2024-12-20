After recent updates, the youtube player stopped working, and sites like figma noticeably began to slow down.

I have ubuntu 24.10 and vivaldi snap versions (last updated). There is no such problem with other browsers, full support for all video card features, etc.

I tried to figure out what was wrong and found these problems:





Here is the full list:

click

Here is the same report from chrome:





Here is the full list for chrome:

click

It's not that good, but it's better and everything seems to be working.

Please tell me what went wrong and where to look for the problem. I looked at the forum, it seems that this happened to me alone, so the error is local. I've been using Vivaldi myself since 2021 and I really love this browser, I don't have a replacement for it.

P.S. I used a translator, there may be errors