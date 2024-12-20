Unsolved A problem with browser hardware acceleration support, a problem with codecs
After recent updates, the youtube player stopped working, and sites like figma noticeably began to slow down.
I have ubuntu 24.10 and vivaldi snap versions (last updated). There is no such problem with other browsers, full support for all video card features, etc.
I tried to figure out what was wrong and found these problems:
Here is the full list:
Here is the same report from chrome:
Here is the full list for chrome:
It's not that good, but it's better and everything seems to be working.
Please tell me what went wrong and where to look for the problem. I looked at the forum, it seems that this happened to me alone, so the error is local. I've been using Vivaldi myself since 2021 and I really love this browser, I don't have a replacement for it.
P.S. I used a translator, there may be errors
Well obviously it was a Vivaldi mistake offering Vivaldi as a snap.
It's also obvious that desktop-Linux sucks big time nowadays thanks to Canonical and Red Hat. Congratz for making the user's life more complex and miserable.
mib2berlin Soprano
@YaAlex said in A problem with browser hardware acceleration support, a problem with codecs:
I have ubuntu 24.10 and vivaldi snap versions
For Ubuntu/Debian related Install the deb package version from vivaldi.com page and all is fine.
It is advised to use the OS related packages for installation.
Yesterday i starting having a similar problem.
Youtube livestream videos are not working.
I'm also using snap on Ubuntu 24.10, i thought this was the best option but i'm not sure now.
Which is the best option to install Vivaldi in Ubuntu?
I understand that user run a Snap when Ubuntu proposes it in its app store.
Unfortunately snap package sometimes has issues (which are not in deb package) and user can not easy switch browser profile because Vivaldi Sync is broken
Browser profile of snap resided in more different folders than deb package with .config – a hell!
I tested on Windows 11 in a VM Ubuntu 24 with Vivaldi Snap, Flatpak and Deb package and experienced 3 different issues with GPU and HWA.
Fiddling around with vivaldi://flags could help. But such experimental config is more a hell for users who do not use flags on Linux, lacking of knowledge what will really help.
I am happy enough about my Linux office PCs, they run nice with old Intel GPUs.
@YaAlex @robjperez I do not know if on your side it is a sandbox issue with apparmor.
Untested and unofficial shell command (one-liner):
printf 'abi <abi/4.0>,\ninclude <tunables/global>\nprofile vivaldi-all /**/vivaldi-bin flags=(unconfined) {userns,}\n' | sudo tee /etc/apparmor.d/vivaldi-all >/dev/null && sudo service apparmor reload
What make me tearing out hairs while testing Vivaldi is the fact that X11 and Wayland cause different GPU issues and sometimes with clipboard.
@YaAlex same problem here. Ubuntu 24.10+Wayland+Snap. One of those that actually like snap. Shoot me .
Some HTML5 videos not playing.
In Firefox, also snap, everthing works.
@YaAlex Did a clean install. Problems with FFMPEG and error message: "Kwebmediaplayerdestroyed".
@Johnips It takes a while until codec is downloaded from external chromium package and extracted.
Just restart browser.
@DoctorG said in A problem with browser hardware acceleration support, a problem with codecs:
e until codec is downloaded from external chromium package and extracted.
A friend of mine has the same problem for several days now... It came with the latest update. Problems playing some Html5s.
-
@Johnips I install for Ubuntu and Debian related Linuxes the deb package from download page vivaldi.com and HTML5 works nice.
Snap is experimental for me.
I tested minutes ago and was not able to start HTML5 video on Snap, the package is broken.
My bug report:
VB-112690 "Snap does not play HTML5"
@DoctorG Thanks for your answer
If I choose to install the .deb pacakge, is it automatically updated in the future?
I'm a little bit lazy about having to migrate from snap to deb, even with sync service back again, I need to re-login everywhere again.
I can wait to see if the snap package is fixed soon
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
It should now be fixed. Shutdown Vivaldi then issue
snap refresh vivaldiand on starting again it should (hopefully) work.
Context
https://social.vivaldi.net/@ruario/113699262750820381
Sometimes Snap and Flatpak run into trouble because we need a external lib and other packagers changed something in between.
@DoctorG How often does this actually happen and cause a problem, like now? This is the first time I've seen a problem with Snaps in this regard.