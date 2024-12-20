YT adblocking via uBlock origin just stopped working.
Thank you for "manifest v3" - my browser is no longer ..mine?
unless somebody has some solid reasons, I am moving to FireFox. - please stop me if there is a reason. I really liked Vivaldi.
@Ankep Check the ublock origin sub on reddit… It also stopped working on Firefox for some people. If you think Google will only allow Firefox to circumvent all youtube ads, you are mistaken.
I haven’t used ublock in one and a half years since switching to the inbuilt blocker. Currently it successfully blocks youtube ads. This can change at any moment of course and is dependent on the implemented lists. Google waging war on adblockers on youtube will leave no browser unscathed.
That being said, Firefox is a fine browser, no one would fault you for switching to it. If you don’t have any use for custom keyboard shortcuts, inbuilt mouse gestures, command chains, quick commands, inbuilt mail and RSS, etc. and so forth—almost any browser will serve you well.
edit: the fix people who are still using ublock origin on Chromium browsers are currently implementing is to
untick "uBlock filters – Quick fixes" from your filters list
@Ankep It is a constant battle between YouTube and ad-blockers. Ads just started showing up again for me on YouTube, even with uBlock Origin. I now have to use my workaround of going back in history and then forward again (GestureLeft, Gesture Right). It only takes a few seconds and usually resolves the issue.
Hopefully, Vivaldi can improve its own ad-blocker to be at least as good as uBlock Origin.
Yep, and now Vivaldi works again. (IDK why)
I suspect the manifest v3 will be used against users sooner or later, and once Google gets to sabotage adblocking, everyone else will use the same tricks.
So I am afraid we will be forced sooner or later to prefer non Chromium based browsers (which are significantly fewer of)
No change in the inbuild blocker I use + script for when YT discover the adblocker. As said, I don't trust not longer extensions from the Chrome Store controlled by Google in privacy and security, inbuild features and scripts are out of the reach for Google.
If you don't need the main youtube interface (comments, etc) I have found that going to the youtube videos's embed URL works.
e.g. instead of youtube.com/watch?v=IDHERE visit youtube.com/embed/IDHERE
@LonM See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/747513 for the command chain version.
@LonM, I use since time this little script(very simple, few lines), installed as extension, to do it. It's way easier as editing always the URL by hand, It redirect to embed if you click on an YT link, or open the video in a new tab clicking on a thumbnail in the YT Main page, also reloading a Video when it appears with "Adblocker in YT bla bla bla".
This, apart with the Vivaldi Blocker does a good Job in YT.