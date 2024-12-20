@Ankep Check the ublock origin sub on reddit… It also stopped working on Firefox for some people. If you think Google will only allow Firefox to circumvent all youtube ads, you are mistaken.

I haven’t used ublock in one and a half years since switching to the inbuilt blocker. Currently it successfully blocks youtube ads. This can change at any moment of course and is dependent on the implemented lists. Google waging war on adblockers on youtube will leave no browser unscathed.

That being said, Firefox is a fine browser, no one would fault you for switching to it. If you don’t have any use for custom keyboard shortcuts, inbuilt mouse gestures, command chains, quick commands, inbuilt mail and RSS, etc. and so forth—almost any browser will serve you well.

edit: the fix people who are still using ublock origin on Chromium browsers are currently implementing is to