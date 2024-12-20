Recently switched to Vivaldi from another browser and I am finding that with a few websites I am having to re-login all the time where I didn't have to before on my last browser.

For example, Discord. My last browser used to remember my Discord session so that any time I needed to authenticate with Discord it would just proceed. But in Vivaldi I need to relogin and 2FA every time a site wants to authenticate with Discord.

There is another site I use that I check "remember me" and I used to remain logged in for weeks at a time, but now I get logged out every day.

I can't find any settings related to this and I have cookies enabled. I am not using Vivaldi's password management as I have 1Password.

Any suggestions?