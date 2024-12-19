Tab stacking delay substantially worse on newer versions of Vivaldi compared to 6.5 and before
On newer versions of Vivaldi, the tab stack delay is atrocious for me. It takes at least 4 seconds, often 10+, occasionally 30+ to get any tab responsive to create a stack, and this is on the shortest delay.
This has been happening for months and I noticed it towards the beginning of this year. I found out that circa version 6.5 and below had the instant responsive tab stack response I was used to. However due to the version being older it's less stable and becoming increasingly less compatible with certain extensions, so ideally I'd like to be on a newer version but I can't because of the issues with newer versions
I have yet to see a thread addressing this. None come up when I search. I recorded videos to show the difference in behaviour. You can clearly see in the video I'm not logged into my profile and in appdata I even put it under a different name to make sure the browser isn't loading it. I've also uninstalled and reinstalled almost 30 times now and it has the same behaviour, profile or no profile.
@brazilianyoshi
Hi test this with stack 11 tabs need no time, maybe a 1/10 of a second.
But I use a completely different workflow, I select tabs I want to stack and use Ctrl+S to stack them.
Two questions.
- Did you install and older version over a new version?
- Meant profile/no profile you test this in a clean profile?
If you did 1. your user profile is broken and reinstall of Vivaldi does nothing to solve this.
Install Vivaldi 7.0 as Standalone install, this is completely independent of your default install and 100% clean.
I did not install an older version over a newer version. It will not allow me to do this. The couple of times I've tried to do it I get this message
Yes I've done both, tested it on my profile with all of my stuff as well as no profile. I've also gone into appdata on two separate instances renamed my profile to something else (as currently I want to keep it, I don't want to remove it) so that when I load Vivaldi it would detect I didn't have one, and in another instance a while ago I just straight up deleted it. Same behaviour
@brazilianyoshi
OK, this was not well formulated, I meant remove 7.0 and install 6.5, this over write \App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\ and then the user profile is corrupted.
Rename the profile folder "Default" is a good way to test issues quickly but it is not a clean install, you would have to rename or delete the whole \User Data\ folder.
Anyway, we need other users can confirm the behave, then you can make a report to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
If I find some time I will test again with tabs on the left and dragging tabs tomorrow.
Cheers, mib
brazilianyoshi
Yes I've done this already, both renaming and just flat out deleting the user profile. All still the same results
I tried getting assistance for this in the Vivaldi discord months ago but got ignored.
Earlier this year I also reinstalled windows and did a clean wipe on my primary drive and the same thing happened on the clean drive as it did before the wipe.
Another thing too is that when I renamed my user profile folder to try and get a 'clean' slate of sorts, when I renamed it back, my Vivaldi no longer opens under any version. I don't know what's going on here. This, with the sync issues, is a bit too much
Something I just tried as well (which I never do) is that on the latest version of Vivaldi dragging one singular tab up and down is instantaneous, but if it's multiple it does nothing, and if I drag a singular tab out of the border like shown in the video and collide it with another tab, it takes 5~10, sometimes 30 seconds
@brazilianyoshi
Hm, do you use a third party security software, Avast, Eset or something?
These can slow down Vivaldi to crawl and this happen always/often after an update of Vivaldi.
So 6.5 work fine, 6.6 not.
There is no user support from the Vivaldi team like in a payed software, same here in the forum users help users.
I am just a volunteer tester of new features, bugs and so forth.
Cheers, mib
@brazilianyoshi
By the way, you always show login/account, this has nothing to do with user profiles, only if you want to sync or not.
I only use microsoft defender, but I have stuff like firewall and the protection disabled via group policy, so no auto scanning stuff
I also showed that about my profile to show that I wasn't logged into my profile and it wasn't synced. That's how it looked when I took out my profile in appdata, so I just showed it.
mib2berlin Soprano
@brazilianyoshi
This is on Linux but I will check on Windows 11 later too.
I do so, hold Shift or Ctrl to select:
This dragging feels clumpsy to me.
@mib2berlin I just tried it on a virtual machine with windows 11 and the same behaviour occurs as shown in the videos
Dragging in 6.5 and below never felt "clumpsy" to me. It was always super response and easy to use. Meanwhile in 6.6 and up it just made tab stacking almost impossible to use because of how slow it is
@brazilianyoshi
Hi, your issue was discussed in the developer chat and a developer mentioned there is a fix for the "clumpsy" dragging in the snapshot (Beta) build.
Use a standalone install or wipe User Data, you cant mix stable and the snapshot, maybe on the VM.
No idea if this fix the lagging.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
I watched your video and noticed that you're moving the tabs away from the tab bar before moving them back (so taking them on a bit of a detour, in a sense). I'd say it's an unusual way to create Tab Stacks, and that could perhaps explain why you're hitting this bug while others don't (I imagine most users just move them up and down as @mib2berlin has shown in his recording above).
When the tabs are moved away from the tab bar, they get detached (we assume you want to move the tab to another window). But it's hard to move them back, which is the bug mentioned above. It was fixed a while ago, but the patch isn't available in the Stable version of Vivaldi yet. You can try installing the latest Snapshot as standalone to test if it works as expected.
The dragging-tabs-out-of-its-borders-and-back thing is something I've done for so long I'm not sure when it started. I think maybe because it was easier for me moving it out of borders to the side as I had full vision of the tab names rather than if I dragged it on top of it I sometimes would just forget the precise placement and misclick and it combines with a stack I don't want, and I would rather have it accidentally go to a new window than in a stack I didn't want
I also did try this morning on another laptop with the latest version of Vivaldi to see if the behaviour repeated and it indeed did
Indeed, it does work with the snapshot version just like it did in the 6.5 version
@brazilianyoshi
Man, this was a long way.
Now you have to wait for the next stable 7.1, maybe we get a Christmas gift, new build and sync comes back better than ever.
Cheers, mib