On newer versions of Vivaldi, the tab stack delay is atrocious for me. It takes at least 4 seconds, often 10+, occasionally 30+ to get any tab responsive to create a stack, and this is on the shortest delay.

This has been happening for months and I noticed it towards the beginning of this year. I found out that circa version 6.5 and below had the instant responsive tab stack response I was used to. However due to the version being older it's less stable and becoming increasingly less compatible with certain extensions, so ideally I'd like to be on a newer version but I can't because of the issues with newer versions

I have yet to see a thread addressing this. None come up when I search. I recorded videos to show the difference in behaviour. You can clearly see in the video I'm not logged into my profile and in appdata I even put it under a different name to make sure the browser isn't loading it. I've also uninstalled and reinstalled almost 30 times now and it has the same behaviour, profile or no profile.

https://youtu.be/R8ZLHZaqows

https://youtu.be/hF8ZST-s0Jw