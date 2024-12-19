Cannot restore deleted link in Top sites
Apart from Speed dial, there is now also "Top sites", which I think is very good.
I recently deleted a site in this section and can't find a way to restore it there. How do I do that?
It seems that a blacklist is created of deleted pages in "Top sites". Is this the case? Where can I remove the entry from the blacklist?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Unfortunately, once deleted, it's not possible to restore a Top Sites suggestion.
If it's a feature you'd like to see us add, you can create a feature request for it in the mobile feature requests category.
