Dear Vivaldi Team,

First, I want to commend you on the amazing work you’ve done with Vivaldi. It has become my primary browser because of its intuitive design and fantastic user experience. Vivaldi seamlessly combines all the features I’ve loved across other browsers, which is no small feat.

That said, I’d like to suggest an improvement to the Workspace feature that could enhance its usability.

Current Navigation Experience

Currently, workspace navigation uses a stacked layout (as shown in the image below):

While the stacked option is functional, it can slow down navigation between workspaces, as it requires multiple steps for each action. Each time a user switches workspaces, they must perform two clicks, which, over time, becomes less efficient.

Suggested Improvement

I propose adding an unstacked option for workspace navigation (illustrated below):



This is just a rough sketch, I believe the team can take a closer look at my suggestion and make it look much better.

This unstacked layout would allow users to switch between workspaces with just one click, streamlining the process significantly. For reference, a similar approach in Opera Mini provides an excellent user experience for quick navigation.

Benefits of the Unstacked Option

Reduced Steps: It eliminates the need for multiple clicks, enabling users to switch workspaces in a single action.

Increased Efficiency: By saving time and effort, the unstacked layout makes navigating workspaces faster and more intuitive.

Implementation Idea

To accommodate both preferences, the unstacked option could be introduced as an additional customization setting within the Workspace feature. This would allow users to choose the layout that best suits their workflow.

I hope this suggestion resonates with your vision for improving Vivaldi’s usability. Thank you for creating such a remarkable browser and for considering user feedback to make it even better.

Looking forward to your response!

Best regards,

Toluwalope Ejioye