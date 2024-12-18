I am using vivaldi 6.9.3447.55 on a macbook pro running macos 10.15.7. After clearing the vivaldi folder in Library/ Application Support/ vivaldi will start the first few times, but after that it crashes every time I try to start it. Can you help me?

I think the problem could be because of using an outdated version so I tried getting the current version and changing the acceptable version number to 10.15.5 in the info.plist under LSMinimumSystemVersion but even after restarting the computer it still gave an error about the computer needing to be updated. I got the information from here.