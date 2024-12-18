Mail errors for all accounts are increasing
I have a couple of gmail accounts, couple accounts elsewhere, my vivaldi account, etc .. and they are increasingly showing more and more errors. This has actually been going on for a while now - two + years maybe at this point.. and I had said something about it in the past and it was supposed to be addressed in an update. Well, it might have been because I didnt see these for a while - or I ignore them.. not sure which at this point.. but now they are ranging into the 500+ errors - just today.
Im guessing this must reset every x hours or at every y message or length as this is the first one in the list -and its from yesterday:
There are about 40 of this message:
17:52:53.763 error [Mail - iterateSearchDbQueue] Error processing request {"request":{"accountId":"email","searchListId":309429,"sentDate":1734479418000,"id":10315}} Error: Error adding message body
Error: Error adding message body
Dont know which account this is for but there are 115 of these:
18:57:58.069 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:265780
at Object.error (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:62434)
at i._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:265768)
at At._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:225290)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:213909
19:06:10.822 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:265780
at Object.error (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:62434)
at i._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:265768)
at At._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:225290)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:213909
I see 50+ of these off and on since this morning:
13:32:32.008 warn [Mail - ] [imap, email, [Gmail]/Sent Mail, 309623] imap.js: Data inconsistency, raw file found on disk contrary to hasRaw table
13:52:52.533 warn [Mail - ] [imap,email, [Gmail]/Sent Mail, 309632] imap.js: Data inconsistency, raw file found on disk contrary to hasRaw table
14:29:14.238 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
Other than the problem sending email because of the Send button not working from the mail pain (that is in another post in the forum) Ive not noticed any problem sending mail or getting responses. Ive received no texts yelling about why I have not responded to something.
Its mostly gmail, domain gmail hosted accounts though there are a few outlook accounts are company hosted accounts in there as well.
I dont know if this is always going on and it needs to be addressed or just ignored and use it at will.
Wade
@wadesmart
Hi, the errors Socket closed unexpectedly! and Socket timed out! are send from the mail server.
I get those sometimes from my Yahoo account but never from my Gmail account.
The server is busy, connection is slow could be the reason.
We had reports about: Data inconsistency, raw file found on disk contrary to hasRaw table
But I forgot what cause this error.
Did you changed the warning level for mail?
Type "biscuit" in the settings search field open a hidden menu, default is "Warn".
@mib2berlin HAHA you can change those???
I did not know that, didnt know about that menu.. I have not changed them.
But looking now... mine is on Warn.
@wadesmart
Set it to "None", problem solved.
No, the Vivaldi mail client shows a lot of messages other mail clients simply kept quiet.
You cant do anything if the the server doesn't respond in an amount of time, you get these TimeOut errors.
Please wait a bit if other user can give some information about the Data inconsistency error, this comes from Vivaldi.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
I found VB-96282 on the raw file error, confirmed. Will add a link to this thread.
derDay Supporters
@mib2berlin
it would be cool, if the counter in the status bar would be reset to show no number, if you checked the log window. now, there's always an exclamation mark and you never know, if it's the error from this morning or a new one from afternoon. can you check the bugtracker, if there's already something mentioned in this direction?
@derDay
Hi, I cant find something but this doesn't mean there is no report.
Can you post a screen shot?
I rarely get mail errors and I cant remember how this looks.
derDay Supporters
@mib2berlin
at the moment I only have errors at the calender status but it's looks the same for mail
I don't want to delete the errors (then the exclamation mark would probably gone) but I do want to see it if there are new errors
-
@derDay
You meant it should show "2" instead of "!"?
derDay Supporters
@mib2berlin
no, IMO there should be nothing but the calender icon because you checked already the error(s) (like as you have only the symbol, if no error occur)
-
@derDay
Ah, was it different at some point?
You can report it and I can ask to make it a feature request or task.
Like: If I checked the mail/calendar log window the exclamation mark should disappear.
If a new error happen it should appear again.
-
derDay Supporters
@mib2berlin said:
Ah, was it different at some point?
I don't think so
You can report it and I can ask to make it a feature request or task.
please stay on line...VB-112626
-
@derDay
Confirmed and add a comment to turn it into a feature request.
Ho Ho Ho, mib