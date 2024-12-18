I have a couple of gmail accounts, couple accounts elsewhere, my vivaldi account, etc .. and they are increasingly showing more and more errors. This has actually been going on for a while now - two + years maybe at this point.. and I had said something about it in the past and it was supposed to be addressed in an update. Well, it might have been because I didnt see these for a while - or I ignore them.. not sure which at this point.. but now they are ranging into the 500+ errors - just today.

Im guessing this must reset every x hours or at every y message or length as this is the first one in the list -and its from yesterday:

There are about 40 of this message:

17:52:53.763 error [Mail - iterateSearchDbQueue] Error processing request {"request":{"accountId":"email","searchListId":309429,"sentDate":1734479418000,"id":10315}} Error: Error adding message body

Dont know which account this is for but there are 115 of these:

18:57:58.069 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!

19:06:10.822 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!

I see 50+ of these off and on since this morning:

13:32:32.008 warn [Mail - ] [imap, email, [Gmail]/Sent Mail, 309623] imap.js: Data inconsistency, raw file found on disk contrary to hasRaw table

13:52:52.533 warn [Mail - ] [imap,email, [Gmail]/Sent Mail, 309632] imap.js: Data inconsistency, raw file found on disk contrary to hasRaw table

14:29:14.238 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!

Other than the problem sending email because of the Send button not working from the mail pain (that is in another post in the forum) Ive not noticed any problem sending mail or getting responses. Ive received no texts yelling about why I have not responded to something.

Its mostly gmail, domain gmail hosted accounts though there are a few outlook accounts are company hosted accounts in there as well.

I dont know if this is always going on and it needs to be addressed or just ignored and use it at will.

Wade