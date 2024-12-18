Knowing I'd run into problems, but knowing it's all just files and therefore easy enough to clean up ... I copied a working profile from my mac to my linux instance. I got the expected warning about saved passwords and such, but the only other issue I've seen so far is that (despite showing up and offering menus when clicked) the extensions didn't work. I removed and re-added the extensions and now they work. This made sense to me. And I'm off to the races on the new laptop now.

Expecting the same issue when copying from linux, I started looking into a way to extract the "Vivaldi secret key" from the various systems. I haven't dug too much yet, but did attempt on the mac and so far haven't been able to find it. I was only connected via ssh so could only use the "security" tool - I may have an easier time finding something via the graphical keychain utility when I get back to the office.

Meanwhile, if someone can point me in the right direction for locating instructions for this system-level extraction across the different platforms, I'd be grateful. I'm relatively sure it's possible, and therefore it should also be possible to write a script or helper (or just documentation) to assist copying a full profile without any loss. I'm not after a sync replacement, but it sure would be nice to have a fully functional workaround while sync is out to lunch.

Thanks for the responses!