Hi, I'm a new(ish) Vivaldi user. I've been really enjoying the experience on both desktop and mobile; thanks for the great app! However, I installed Vivaldi the day of the Sync outage, so unfortunately I've been unable to sync my data. Are there any methods I could use for a one-time-sync of sorts? Just to tide me over until Sync is back online.

P.S.: About the Sync downtime, I understand this is hardly an ideal situation for you all. Thanks for all the work you're putting into it, and I hope it gets resolved soon!