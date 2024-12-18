Workarounds for Sync outage
Kyllingene
Hi, I'm a new(ish) Vivaldi user. I've been really enjoying the experience on both desktop and mobile; thanks for the great app! However, I installed Vivaldi the day of the Sync outage, so unfortunately I've been unable to sync my data. Are there any methods I could use for a one-time-sync of sorts? Just to tide me over until Sync is back online.
P.S.: About the Sync downtime, I understand this is hardly an ideal situation for you all. Thanks for all the work you're putting into it, and I hope it gets resolved soon!
@Kyllingene probably no-one. Especially because you can't export-import from mobile to desktop and reverse.
If you wanna sync bookmarks, Floccus does the job well enough. It doesn't technically sync mobile bookmarks, but you can access your desktop bookmarks from their app so it's better than nothing.