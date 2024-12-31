I have a couple questions.

Hello. I'm new around here and I had a few questions.

I'm coming off of 20 something years with Firefox, and though I've dabbled with other browsers, Vivaldi looks to be something finally worth switching to. I had a few questions, though, maybe someone can help me.

My first question is about site CSS. In firefox I was able to do per-site/domain font specification like so:

@-moz-document domain(stackexchange.com) { * { font-family: "socialico plus", ikoo, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif !important; }

Is that possible with vivaldi? If so, how would I do this in my custom css file?

My second question is about the UI. The program font itself can sometimes look quite illegible (see here):

Is there a way to make the entire program's UI a specific font, or make it match the tab/file menu font? If so, how? The search function as of now is a drop down pop out. I was wondering if I could attach it to the bar so it's always present? Is it possible to move the extension icon (of choice) above the url bar, say in-line with the file menu to the far right? Like so:



The last 2 are just quality of life stuff, but the first 2 are pretty much deal breakers due to my eyes. Thank you for any info, I appreciate it and hope this can finally be my new home.