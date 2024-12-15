Auto-Translate selected text
I searched for fixes VB-111865 & VB-112363
and those landed me on a page written in Chinese.
I selected the Chinese text & changed the language module setting, first to Traditional Chinese & then Simplified Chinese, clicked Translate in the panel.
I also tried the automated translate function; neither worked for me. So now how do I see what these fixes were about? TIA
@janrif, yes, the Vivaldi translator lacks still some work, because of this I use meanwhile this extension. It's the best I found (multi-engine and FOSS). Translate selected text and the whole page from the context menu, also inverse translation clicking in the icon. 125 llanguages
@janrif, yes, the Vivaldi translator lacks still some work, because of this I use meanwhile this extension. It's the best I found (multi-engine and FOSS). Translate selected text and the whole page from the context menu, also inverse translation clicking in the icon. 125 llanguages
@Catweazle Thanks for your reply. If you search for VB-111865 or VB-112463 in the forum as I did, you will see the result I see here. I selected the Chinese message & pasted into the extension. Linguist translated ok but didn't provide me the information I was looking it for. It simply translated the entire LOG which I could read in English.
What I was trying to find out was: What these errors were about, i.e. what did they fix. I still don't know.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@janrif The problem is that the changelogs are only posted in the Vivaldi Blog entry for the release.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/some-end-of-the-week-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3554-3/
Some useful individuals then take up the task of translating the release post and post on their language-specific forum. That explains the Chinese and Italian entries.
You should edit your first post title to better reflect what this topic is about, not about translation at all but asking for info about specific fixes.
VB-111865
This is from the latest Snapshot, I have no more information than what's in the text. You might get more info if asking in the actual release topic as that's where the Snapshot testers hang out.
VB-112463
Nothing about this on the forum or any release posts. For the natural reason as
VB-112463 Vivaldi on Linux is dead slow on Youtube to the point it doesn't load the website.
is closed as "Cannot Reproduce".