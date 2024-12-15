The other day I reinstalled Windows 11 and apparently while reinstalling programs/apps installed something related to "FileHorse." Every so often, a pop-up notification appears near the System Tray related to filehorse.com. Example:

I don't like unnecessary things running in the background but can't seem to find what exactly is running:

it's not a Service

it's not in Scheduled Tasks

it's not a start-up program

it's not a browser extension

there is no Registry entry containing "filehorse."

The only filename containing "filehorse" is (was...) F:\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\IndexedDB\https_www.filehorse.com_0.indexeddb.leveldb and I deleted it. The file was recreated the next time a pop-up appeared. (Vivaldi is my default browser.)

www.filehorse.com is a program/app installer site, but I don't know how/why anything related to it is running on my computer. I want to (at least) stop it, and (better yet) remove it. Any ideas?